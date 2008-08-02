2K Launch MLB Superstars On Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii owners looking for a baseball game with as little actual baseball as possible might be in luck with the upcoming release of MLB Superstars.

Rather than the boring old 'actual baseball' stance taken by so many baseball games, MLB Superstars is a series of mini games featuring Wii-ified versions of Major League players and teams.

The 'over half a dozen' (which I assume means 'seven') minigames include Baseball Pachinko, Baseball Golf and rhythm game Mascot Dance — featuring team mascots, er, dancing.

MLB Superstars will be out later this Fall from 2K games.

MLB Superstars Announced For Nintendo Wii [Yahoo! Games]

