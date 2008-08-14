360 Arcade Outselling Pro (In Australia)

Since the recent Xbox 360 price cuts in Australia, the Arcade SKU has been the biggest-selling 360 in the country. That's not anecdotal, that's according to Xbox Australia. Before you start giggling or accuse them of straight-up lying, be aware that those price-cuts made the Arcade 360 the cheapest current-gen console in the country, at $350 (the Wii retails for $400), so don't be surprised if this unnatural phenomenon spreads to other markets when sales figures start turning up.

