505 Kicks Off Table Football On Wii

You say Fuzzball, I say Football, but lets not call anything off just yet.

The 2008-09 season of the UK Premier League is preparing to kick off on Saturday but if you prefer the less energetic, pub-based version of the Beautiful Game (and don't want to leave the house) 505 Games has launched Table Football for the Nintendo Wii.

The game is fully supported by the International Table Soccer Federation, which means that A) you can play with the full ITSF rules and B) there is an International Table Soccer Federation.

Who knew?

15 August 2008

505 GAMES SCORES A GOAL WITH TABLE FOOTBALL ON NINTENDO WII™

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom - To celebrate the start of the football season, 505 Games is pleased to announce that Table Football for Nintendo Wii™ is heading on to the pitch today.

Table Football uses the motion-sensing abilities of the Wii Remote to make it feel just like you're playing a fast-paced game of fussball in the comfort of your living room. By twisting and pushing the remotes, up to four players can take control before trying to score the perfect goal.

What's more, this is the first ever videogame to have the support of the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF), which means you can play the game using official table football rules or create your own custom matches. Plus, there are even official fussball tables to play on.

Table Football is available to buy today on Nintendo Wii.

KEY FEATURES

• Fast-paced football action

• Create your own team of players

• Play using official International Table Soccer Federation rules

• A range of official ITSF fussball tables

• Multiplayer for up to four football fanatics

