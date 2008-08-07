The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

5211: World Braces for Crecente Clone Army

Last month NCSoft announced that they would be seeking out bits of DNA from gamers in order to shoot them off into space with Richard Garriott.

The idea is that Garriott is going to store digital versions of the DNA on a harddrive, codenamed the Immortality Drive, and store it in some dusty back corner of the International Space Station. This is all being done in case humanity gets wiped out and we need a human race reboot. Neat, Sci-Fi stuff.

Yesterday it became a little more real when I received a package in the mail. Inside? A DNA collection kit and papers to sign away my genetics to NCsoft, who I can't help but notice don't make any promises about not raising a Crecente Clone army or not populating mars with thousands of Crecetient beings.

Of course I want to send off my DNA, if only so I can tell people that not only have I been to outer space and visited the International Space Station, but that I'm still there.

Freaky DNA kit pics on the jump.




Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles