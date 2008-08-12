60GB 360 Hits UK August 15th

Microsoft has formally announced the coming of the 60GB Xbox 360 in the UK. This Friday the 15th, 20GB models will be being replaced with the larger models across the board, with the price remaining at the now rather modest £199.99. The announcement of course came with the obligatory hooray, go Xbox! statement.

"No one device offers the depth and breadth of entertainment that Xbox 360 can deliver and we know consumers need increasingly more and more space to store the amazing digital entertainment content we provide" said regional director Neil Thompson "Now the Xbox 360 has triple the space to house all your entertainment needs at no extra cost".

Folks who purchased one of the 20GB systems recently are welcome to start kicking themselves just a little bit harder now.

