60GB Xbox 360 Pro Out In Australia

It's not quite the 80GB of goodness Sony will unleash on August 28, but 60GB of storage is nothing to sneeze, cough or squirt at. In the words of Microsoft (and anyone with a basic grasp of arithmetic), it's three times the space of the original Xbox 360 Pro. All this for the same $500 price, though MS would have to be cheeky to charge more. Going by the current cost of a 500GB HDD, a 60GB unit should only set you back $12. That is of course, if you can find one.

Nice and tidy press release after the jump, which includes the current costs of the Arcade and Elite as well.