60GB Xbox 360 Pro Out In Australia

It's not quite the 80GB of goodness Sony will unleash on August 28, but 60GB of storage is nothing to sneeze, cough or squirt at. In the words of Microsoft (and anyone with a basic grasp of arithmetic), it's three times the space of the original Xbox 360 Pro. All this for the same $500 price, though MS would have to be cheeky to charge more. Going by the current cost of a 500GB HDD, a 60GB unit should only set you back $12. That is of course, if you can find one.
Nice and tidy press release after the jump, which includes the current costs of the Arcade and Elite as well.
Xbox 360 PRO console now offers triple the storage for same price 60GB storage now included with Xbox 360 Pro
SYDNEY, Australia — 18 August, 2008 — The Xbox is giving consumers more gigabytes for their dollar - the Xbox 360 Pro console now comes with triple the storage space of the original 20GB Pro console, but at the same recommended retail price of $499 (RRP*). The new units are shipping into retails stores as of today. The larger hard drive can be used for storing the growing wealth of digital entertainment available for the console including over 300 Xbox LIVE Arcade games, Xbox Original titles, game content such as maps, new features and content that extends the life of a game. "Xbox 360 offers the some of the best interactive home entertainment available in Australia and now consumers have three times the storage space to manage the rich content available on Xbox LIVE," said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Product Marketing Manager. "Xbox LIVE lets your favourite games live side by side with your photo and music library, and the experience is ready to share anytime with friends in your living room or across the globe." With three entertainment systems available, the Xbox 360 console lets consumers choose the types of entertainment they want to experience. The full contents of the three entertainment systems are: • Xbox 360 Arcade (RRP $349.00*): Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, wireless controller, composite AV cable, 256Mb memory unit and Xbox LIVE 5 game compilation disc including Pac Man Championship Edition and UNO. • Xbox 360 Pro Console (RRP $499.00*): Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, 60GB hard drive, Xbox 360 headset, component High Definition AV cable and an Ethernet Connectivity Cable. Now with three times the storage of the original Pro console. • Xbox 360 Elite (RRP $649.00*): Includes the black Xbox 360 Elite video game and entertainment system, 120GB hard drive, wireless controller, Xbox 360 headset, component HD AV cable, HDMI cable, an Ethernet Connectivity Cable and a complimentary 30-day trial Xbox LIVE® Gold membership.
