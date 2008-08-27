75% Of Games This Quarter Are Coming From...Two Publishers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This ain't no monopoly. It's a duopoly. A Screen Digest report has found that for the year's third quarter, which runs from July to September, around 75% of all games released come from two publishers. Can you guess which two? If you said Atlus and Taito, sorry, you won't be taking any prizes home with you after the show. No, it's EA and Activision, the glut prompted by EA's packed sports game release calendar, which sees 21 games - and all major sports series barring FIFA - released during the quarter. Activision, for what it's worth, could only manage 19.

