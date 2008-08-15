80GB PS3 Available In Australia August 28

We heard rumours about it weeks in advance, and then SCEE made it public at this year's E3. Now, Sony has announced an August 28 launch for the 80GB PS3 in Australia, only a day off the date we already had. The release mentions that the new unit will come with a Dual Shock 3 controller (yeah!), replace the 40GB model (meh) and retain the $699 price point (boo!). Oh well, at least we have a pretty picture of the box, right?

A press release from the company can be found after the jump.

Sony Computer Entertainment Australia Confirms PLAYSTATION®3 80GB Model Launch Date

Double the storage capacity, plus a DUALSHOCK®3 controller, for $699

Sydney, 15 August 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Australia (SCE Aust.) today confirmed the 28th August 2008 as the Australian release date for its new PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) 80GB model, replacing the current 40GB version. The new model, announced at E3 in July, offers all of the features and functionality of the 40GB model, but with double the storage to accommodate more games, movies, graphics, music, photos and other entertainment content - all at the same recommended retail price of $699.

Not only does the new PS3 model offer increased storage, but it also ships with a DUALSHOCK®3 Wireless Controller. Utilising Bluetooth technology for wireless game play, the DUALSHOCK 3 provides the most intuitive and involved game play experience thanks to the inclusion of SIXAXIS™ motion sensing technology and in-built rumble, ensuring each hit, crash and explosion is more realistic than ever.

"Having achieved an install base of over 350,000 consoles to date, the PS3 has already found its place in many Australian homes," said Michael Ephraim, Managing Director SCE Aust. and New Zealand. "With more compelling content being made available to PS3 owners every week through the PLAYSTATION®Network, the extra storage offered in this new model will prove invaluable."

"In addition, the 80GB memory allows you consolidate all of your digital music, photos and movies in one central place within the home and experience them on a high definition TV. Add to this the ability to enjoy Blu-ray movies and games and it's clear why the PS3 has earned its place as the leading entertainment hub in today's home."

Thanks to a constantly expanding and diverse software line-up, the PS3 continues to grow in its appeal to a broad range of consumers; from hard-core gamers through to general entertainment enthusiasts. While upcoming exclusive blockbuster PS3 titles, such as Resistance 2™ and SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation™, appeal to gaming enthusiasts, other titles like MotorStorm™ Pacific Rift and LittleBIGPlanet™ can be enjoyed by anyone who's looking for pure entertainment. Add to this the arrival of PlayStation's leading social gaming titles like SingStar® and Buzz!™ to the PS3 platform and there is something on offer for every type of entertainment seeker.