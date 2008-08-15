The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

80GB PS3 Available In Australia August 28

We heard rumours about it weeks in advance, and then SCEE made it public at this year's E3. Now, Sony has announced an August 28 launch for the 80GB PS3 in Australia, only a day off the date we already had. The release mentions that the new unit will come with a Dual Shock 3 controller (yeah!), replace the 40GB model (meh) and retain the $699 price point (boo!). Oh well, at least we have a pretty picture of the box, right?

A press release from the company can be found after the jump.

Sony Computer Entertainment Australia Confirms PLAYSTATION®3 80GB Model Launch Date

Double the storage capacity, plus a DUALSHOCK®3 controller, for $699

Sydney, 15 August 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Australia (SCE Aust.) today confirmed the 28th August 2008 as the Australian release date for its new PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) 80GB model, replacing the current 40GB version. The new model, announced at E3 in July, offers all of the features and functionality of the 40GB model, but with double the storage to accommodate more games, movies, graphics, music, photos and other entertainment content - all at the same recommended retail price of $699.

Not only does the new PS3 model offer increased storage, but it also ships with a DUALSHOCK®3 Wireless Controller. Utilising Bluetooth technology for wireless game play, the DUALSHOCK 3 provides the most intuitive and involved game play experience thanks to the inclusion of SIXAXIS™ motion sensing technology and in-built rumble, ensuring each hit, crash and explosion is more realistic than ever.

"Having achieved an install base of over 350,000 consoles to date, the PS3 has already found its place in many Australian homes," said Michael Ephraim, Managing Director SCE Aust. and New Zealand. "With more compelling content being made available to PS3 owners every week through the PLAYSTATION®Network, the extra storage offered in this new model will prove invaluable."

"In addition, the 80GB memory allows you consolidate all of your digital music, photos and movies in one central place within the home and experience them on a high definition TV. Add to this the ability to enjoy Blu-ray movies and games and it's clear why the PS3 has earned its place as the leading entertainment hub in today's home."

Thanks to a constantly expanding and diverse software line-up, the PS3 continues to grow in its appeal to a broad range of consumers; from hard-core gamers through to general entertainment enthusiasts. While upcoming exclusive blockbuster PS3 titles, such as Resistance 2™ and SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation™, appeal to gaming enthusiasts, other titles like MotorStorm™ Pacific Rift and LittleBIGPlanet™ can be enjoyed by anyone who's looking for pure entertainment. Add to this the arrival of PlayStation's leading social gaming titles like SingStar® and Buzz!™ to the PS3 platform and there is something on offer for every type of entertainment seeker.

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I imported a Japanese white 40gb unit along with two Dual Shock 3s for about the same price. If Sony really want an upswing in sales they're going to have to drop the price soon. Another Christmas at this price point and they're going to struggle.

  • DONAR Guest

    Heh...I actually came here to see if there was any new info about the 80g, and lo and behold I hit the mother lode. Nice work, Logan. Much appreciated.

    Now all I need is to now what the first bundled game will be and I'll go pick one up (I'm assuming LittleBigPlanet).

  • Patrick Guest

    I'm pretty sure that the new 80gb SKU will retail for $399 American, but that should be the same in Australia (I think). I saw it at E3. It's a $100 less than the current 80gb model.

  • calvinium Guest

    I _FINALLY_ received my 40Gb PS3 last night from the Bravia promo Sony ran last month. It came with a DualShock 3 too.

    It's a shame there's no backwards compatibility with PS2 games anymore and with only 2 USB ports and no CF / Memory stick interfaces (which surprised me) it's a little limited in what you can plug in at any time.

  • techgeekaus @RodGamer

    Problem with the new model is their cost reduction strategy has gone too far - they have even changed the mainboard / motherboard layout in the new models, put less metal inside the console, etc. Only other major difference is the new model usese 250 Watts of power, compared to the original 60GB using 380 Watts of power.

