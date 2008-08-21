A Childrens Guide To Bionic Commando's Controls

Dunno if we've mentioned it specifically, but the new Bionic Commando's controls are meant to be hard. Which is a design decision: they'll be hard to master, but once you have, they'll ultimately be more flexible and more rewarding than if they'd been really easy. Still. Some folks are concerned that it all might be a bit much. So Capcom have released these tutorial pics (which look very Nicholas Gurewitch), that show it's not hard at all. It's easy! Even a child could do it. Actually, a child probably couldn't do it, but these are adorable nonetheless.