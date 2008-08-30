A Fireside Chat With Gabe and Tycho



After Crecente snuck onto the PAX showroom floor he headed directly into the throne room itself to get a first hand discussion with the Kings of PAX Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. In his talk with the guys they discuss topics ranging from Crecente's socks to the future of Child's Play. This is the fifth PAX event by the way and this year's attendance estimations are going to topple fifty thousand. Rest of the interview after the jump.

Also I want to thank Chris Person for filming and processing the video.