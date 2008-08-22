In this new video we take a look at "Zero Rules" play. Luckily you can play through the entire campaign this way and everything that is available in the single player mode is available in Co-Op. Expect the game August 31st on Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and PS2
A Look at Mercenaries 2: World in Flames 'Zero Rules' Co-Op Play
