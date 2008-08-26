A Look At The Marvel Fighting Game That Never Was

In January, EA shitcanned that Marvel fighting game they had in development at EA Chicago. Shame for Marvel fans, but que sera, sera and all that. Anyway, here's what it looked like! Pretty rough code, we know, but you can still get a good idea of the kind of scale they were going for: large, destructible environments, big enough to cram plenty of civilians and destructible stuff into. It's a great idea, and one another developer should notice, steal then put into a game that doesn't get, uh, cancelled.

Unreleased 'Marvel' Title [SuperiorVersion]