A Look at the New Civilization Colonization Trailer



For years we have kept Kotaku tower a closely guarded secret. However, today we revealed our rendition of it. Wouldn't it be nice to build a Kotaku colony? We could have little Crecentes and Faheys running around. This of course brings us to this new Sid Meir's Civilization IV Colonization Trailer. In the video we get a look at the time periods that the new game will focus on. I was too young to appreciate Sid Meier's Colonization back in '94, but this time it seems he's bringing the concept to a new generation. Expect it in stores later this year.