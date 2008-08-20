Every time Ubisoft releases a new Far Cry 2 trailer, the game just keeps looking better and better. Last month at E3 I got a chance to tryout game and I can tell you it was pretty awesome. Of course it reminded me a lot of Crysis in some ways, but on the Xbox 360 it was just gorgeous. In this new Trailer you guys can see what I am talking about. The visuals are just outstanding.
A Look at the New Far Cry 2 Trailer
