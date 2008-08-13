If you live in Colourado like me, you are likely a hockey fan. It's just a shame - and I am sure some of you can relate to this - that there aren't more hockey games out there. To fuel this missing void in our lives we turn to 2K Sports every year with the newest rendition of the NHL2K franchise. In this trailer, we see some of the gameplay from NHL 2K9. Visually, I am pretty impressed with how this is coming along. The game will be hitting store shelves September 8th.
A Look at the New NHL 2K9 Trailer
Comments
Finally i can hone my Zamboni skills!!
Seriously, this is a cool addition/distraction, cant wait!