A Look at The Witcher: Enhanced Edition

In this video we take a look at Atari's Enhanced Edition of The Witcher. I guess the game was one of those things that just passed me by. However, if you weren't able to pick up the original, the Enhanced Edition will basically be a remastered version. It will include a new D'jinni Adventure Editor, soundtrack CD, and making of documentary . However, the best part is that the game will be a free download for registered owners of the original Witcher. Expect it in stores on September 16th.

