A Most Bold Approach to Oregon Trail

I usually try to wrap up Saturdays with some laughs so, here's this and two other funny pics I found through the week. On their own, maybe not worth a post but together, hey, it's the weekend, so here's a funnies page for you to spread on the living room floor.

Remember, if you're a Madden gamer and want in on the KFC (Kotaku Football Conference), that announcement will be at 1 pm MDT (3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific)

This one apparently came off of Facebook. I friended the guy who created/posted it, I'll let you know if anything comes of that. Also, someone run out and register www.muahahahahahahahahaha.com.

And proof again there is nothing new under the sun.

[Oregon Trail pic]
[Zelda pic]
[Princess Peach pic at Motivated Photos]

