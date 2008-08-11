A Moving Donkey Kong Diorama Made Of Lego

Headline captures the spirit of the piece. Mr. Dan Kressin, Lego builder, built himself this large, largely impressive Donkey Kong piece. Which has throwing barrels, a jumping Mario and even the damn intro music. Some may criticise the loud, loud mechanics involved, but really, they're not grasping the fact this is a moving Donkey Kong diorama made entirely of Lego.
