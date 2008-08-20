Yesterday we trashed the old Perfect World trailer and today they released a new one. For the record, I have nothing against the game. Anything self developed earns my respect. I will say this though, this trailer is 10 times better than the one we trashed. It seems to be a lot more action packed and that is most welcome. On that note I received an email from a fellow GDC Conference Associate today telling me that he works on the game. He thought Trailer Trash was pretty great and really appreciated the coverage. While I agree with most of the Kotaku-ites out there that Trailer Trash had its faults, I am glad to see that the makers of the game have no hard feelings. Hey, It's all fun and games.
A New Perfect World International Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink