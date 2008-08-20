A New Perfect World International Trailer



Yesterday we trashed the old Perfect World trailer and today they released a new one. For the record, I have nothing against the game. Anything self developed earns my respect. I will say this though, this trailer is 10 times better than the one we trashed. It seems to be a lot more action packed and that is most welcome. On that note I received an email from a fellow GDC Conference Associate today telling me that he works on the game. He thought Trailer Trash was pretty great and really appreciated the coverage. While I agree with most of the Kotaku-ites out there that Trailer Trash had its faults, I am glad to see that the makers of the game have no hard feelings. Hey, It's all fun and games.