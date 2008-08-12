A Post About Posters

Why plaster your bedroom walls with posters of Jessica Alba or Morgan Freeman when you could have the Master Chief or Altair staring at you instead? If the idea of this makes you shudder in delight, you might want to check out Blue Dog, a new Oz online shop that sells gaming T-shirts and posters, among other knick-knacks. For $10-$20, you can pick up shots from Street Fighter, Super Mario Galaxy and Gears of War. The store also accepts custom T-shirt prints, if you're into that sort of thing.

Product Matches: Video Games [Blue Dog, thanks Troy]