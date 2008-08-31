A Taste of PAX Bit Boxing

A pretty huge crowd formed around this trio of chip musicians ensconced in front of the doors to the Washington State Convention Centre. I would have taken a longer video, but Dancing Man wouldn't get out of my shot.
