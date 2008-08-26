The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A Uniquely Bizarre New Mushroom Men: Rise of the Fungi Trailer


While Gamecock's Mushroom Men looks weird as hell I am very intrigued by the idea of controlling a Kung Fu trained piece of fungus. I mean think about it, what is stranger than using fungi to karate chop other fungi all in a bunch of mushroom nations? I'm getting hungry just talking about this. The game will hit Nintendo DS.

