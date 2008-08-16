A Week In Comments

Does Brain Age Actually Work? No, Apparently. Comment by Kuraudo Nominated by geekgrrl
This is why there's no class division in high school between the intelligent and the sporty.
The Cake Goes to Portal's Commentary Comment by BolognaFire Nominated by sethmad
Imagine: BABIES - Commentary
"A big issue we had with starting off development was deciding who our target audience would be."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink