The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Acclaim Launches MyDivaDoll, We Feel Pretty

Times like this I wish they had just flat-out refused to sell former Activision CEO Howard Marks the Acclaim name back in 2005. Acclaim Games has just launched MyDivaDoll, a web-based online game described in the announcement email as "The Game of Attitude, Fashion, & Interior Design". Create your own diva, buy here clothes, decorate her house, and try not to feel violated with the knowledge that anyone can then click on her, strip her down to her underwear and just...stare. The game also features community voting for best doll and best condo, various mini-games, and a flirting game that I don't think I even want to understand.

I tried to create my own diva, but as you can see from the results I spent far too many DivaBucks on facial tattoos, leaving me no money for pants, a situation I find myself in with alarming regularity. Feel free to hop over there and create your own, but remember to share!

MyDivaDoll: Attitude, Fashion & Interior Design [Acclaim]

Comments

  • canz Guest

    how do i start the game

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles