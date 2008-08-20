The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Acer Aspire Predator G7700: Transformer Or Gaming PC?

Believe it or not, this contraption is indeed a high-specced gaming machine, even if its outward appearance suggests the melding of Mica-coloured SS Commodore and an autobot. Launched by Acer yesterday, I'm sure the G7700 made more than a few people wet themselves - some over its looks, others over the price (we'll get to this).

Inside this metallic box sits an Intel 3GHz QX9650 (or a 2.66GHz Q9450 if the budget won't stretch); not one, but two NVIDIA 9800GTXs in SLI; 8GB of RAM (or less for the thrifty); a Creative X-Fi sound card; and "advanced" liquid cooling. All this adds up to 45kg of raw power, or cooked power, if the cooling happens to give.

How much is this majestic compilation of hardware? Just a ball-snapping $4,500, including GST. Yeah, I'd still prefer to build my own for much less as well. Love the case, though.

Hit the jump for additional mighty-morphin' pictures and an epic press release.

Aspire Predator: The Gaming PC from Acer • Unique case design for extreme gaming • Generous Storage - 4TB capacity hard drive and 8GB RAM • Two-way enabled NVIDIA SLI® • Minimum risk overclocking capabilities

Sydney, Australia 20 August, 2008 - Acer Computer Australia has launched the Aspire Predator, a new range of desktop computers specifically for PC gaming enthusiasts. The new line is specifically designed for extreme gaming users, who are predominantly the early adopters of cutting edge technology.

The Aspire Predator G7700 features a metallic copper coloured case design with a solid exterior and mechanical front cover to conceal the high specification components below. Lifting the lid transforms the gaming rig into a fierce PC, complete with blue LEDs and claw-like ODD doors.

The Aspire Predator incorporates the highly overclockable Intel® Core™2 Extreme quad-core processor with 1333MHz FSB. The nTune overclocking utility offers simple control over the traditional complex process of overclocking the CPU, RAM and graphic cards without the constant need to reboot after adjustments.

The rig offers two-way enabling NVIDIA SLI®. It allows gaming visuals to be pushed over the top by combining the power of two independent NVIDIA GPUs via SLI technology. Delivering inspiring high performance graphics are 1.5GB of dedicated GDDR3 VRAM and two of the most advanced GPU's running simultaneously.

The new Aspire Predator gaming PC is a powerful unit featuring up to 8GB of DDR2 800/1066 MHz SDRAM with dual-channel support on four DIMMs. The system can be configured through easy access to the Hard Disks via a special door on the front of the chassis. The standard Acer Hotswap Hard Drive solution makes the four SATA hard disks removable even when the PC is turned on and in use [1] .

The new range of PCs feature an advanced liquid cooling system that maintains cool system performance amidst the most intense gaming. This state of the art cooling system is made to last for continuous operation without fear of pump failure or coolant evaporation.

"The Aspire Predator holds a unique distribution strategy. The product can be ordered and configured online and therefore customised to specific gaming needs as well as units being available through specialised valued channel partners," says Aaron Jambrovic, Product Specialist for Consumer Desktop, Acer Oceanic Region.

Other features include Dual Gigabit LAN technology which permits blazing file transfers and optimises system performance, and its teaming mode permits two connections to work at the same time for network redundancy.

The Aspire Predator desktops come with essential accessories such as a Logitech® multimedia gaming keyboard and a gaming mouse. Creative® Sound Blaster® X-Fi Titanium audio enhancement provides a 15% boost in sound effects processing over leading onboard sound technologies.

The Aspire Predator will be sold through Acer's authorised distributor Synnex Australia Pty Ltd nationally from $4,500 (RRP inc GST).

Aspire Predator G7700 [Acer Computer Australia]

Comments

  • HotDamn! Guest

    Shit...that thing is...it's...I dunno what to make of it?!

    I have been wanting to play(OMFG!)Crysis though...

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Man, what a tacky looking case. Give me a simple, well-made brushed aluminium Lian Li case any day of the week.

    0
  • fairplay @fairplay

    Wow, that case is just awesome. The specs however, are not.

    0
  • C-box Guest

    This is what happens to cars when they are recycled.

    0
  • -=rK=-TheHashasin Guest

    Your all Jealous and thinking I want that now! The Specs very good that's why I ordered the Sniper there are 4 Flavors at different level Spec. This will be the very 1st ever Pre-Built Machine I purchased and can do a lot with the Machine as its fully upgradeable from the very last component. It seems there is not enough cooling IE its only the CPUs that are water cooled thats a little disappointing considering the Price but very easy to rectify. I shall post a review when I receive the machine on Monday.

    0
  • Wondex Guest

    1nd. A nice Case, but ...there is not many room for other parts inside the case...i have seen in the shop

    2nd. ....2 disks already using the riad system so you have only 2 slots left ( the crusher has none left, because you buy that product with 4 HD...there goes you're raidsystem)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles