Actiblizzard Ditches Scarface 2

Activision-Blizzard seems to have forgotten all about another Sierra game.

After throwing out 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, The Bourne franchise and Brutal Legend, the company has seemingly let the sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours slip down the back of the development sofa as well.

It isn't a huge loss, it has to be said — there isn't exactly a shortage of a gangster-themed games around at the moment — but it still seems a shame that we haven't yet seen a version of Tony Montana on the latest console hardware. Chainsaws may be old hat, but I'll bet the PS3 could really render the living heck out of a line of blow.

There is still some hope — Ghostbusters managed to slime its way back in, after all.

Scarface 2... another Sierra game killed by Activision Blizzard [Variety's The Cut Scene]

