Activision Boss Goes Toe-To-Toe With Record Label

So Warner bros. think they deserve a bigger cut of Guitar Hero profits, do they? Over Bobby Kotick's dead body. The Activision boss has hit back at the music label's claims, telling them to not only pull their head in, but to cover their arses at the same time:

I think his view was ... that [Warner Music]should be compensated the way they might for a performance on iTunes. But this is an entirely different business that is very technically complex. We're going to favour those publishers that recognise and appreciate how much we can add value to their artists.

Lump it or leave it? Them's fighting words. Think Bobby's worried? No way. Bobby don't worry.

Kotick slams Warner Music [MCV][Pic]