Activision Snags Movie Talent for James Bond Game

Daniel "New James Bond" Craig and Judi Dench are among the talent signed on to lend their voices to Activision's upcoming James Bond game, Quantum of Solace.

Other voice talent coming to the game from the film franchise includes Mathieu Amalric as villain Dominic Greene, Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre and Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko as Camille, 007's leading lady. The upcoming game will be based on both the "Quantum of Solace" and "Casino Royale" feature films, and will allow gamers to "become a more lethal, gritty and cunningly efficient Bond".

"Quantum of Solace represents a new era for James Bond video games, allowing players to step into the role of Daniel Craig's 007 agent as embodied in 'Casino Royale' and the upcoming Bond film,'" said Mark Lamia, Studio Head for Treyarch. "With the tremendous support we've received from the film studio and unprecedented access to the key talent from the movie, we are thrilled to be able to deliver a true, more exciting Bond universe to gamers and fans who have waited years for this game."

Full release after the jump.

ACTIVISION SECURES TALENT FROM UPCOMING FEATURE FILM FOR THE QUANTUM OF SOLACE GAME

Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Mathieu Amalric and Olga Kurylenko Lend Their Talents to the Upcoming James Bond Title

Santa Monica, CA - August 20, 2008 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) has cast the film leads from the highly anticipated James Bond film in the Quantum of Solace video game. Developed under licence from EON Productions Ltd, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, the game features the likeness and voices of Daniel Craig as James Bond, Academy Award® winning actor Judi Dench in her role as M, critically acclaimed French actor Mathieu Amalric as the sinister villain Dominic Greene and Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko as Camille, 007's leading lady. Based on both the "Quantum of Solace" and "Casino Royale" feature films, Quantum of Solace allows gamers to become a more lethal, gritty and cunningly efficient Bond as they delve into the high-octane world of international espionage and intrigue.

"Quantum of Solace represents a new era for James Bond video games, allowing players to step into the role of Daniel Craig's 007 agent as embodied in 'Casino Royale' and the upcoming Bond film,'" said Mark Lamia, Studio Head for Treyarch. "With the tremendous support we've received from the film studio and unprecedented access to the key talent from the movie, we are thrilled to be able to deliver a true, more exciting Bond universe to gamers and fans who have waited years for this game."

The Quantum of Solace game also features the voices and character likenesses of actors from the "Casino Royale" feature film including Eva Green as Vesper Lynd and Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre.

James Bond is back to settle the score in Quantum of Solace. The game blends intense first-person action with a unique third-person cover combat system that allows players to truly feel what it is like to be the ultimate secret agent as they use their stealth, precision shooting and lethal combat skills to progress through missions. Based on the renowned Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare™ game engine with systems specifically engineered to immerse players in the Bond universe, Quantum of Solace delivers superior high-definition graphics, reactive AI and visually stunning locations inspired by locales portrayed in the films.

The Quantum of Solace game is in development by Treyarch for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Beenox Studios is developing the game for the Wii™ video game console and Games for Windows™ on PC. The Nintendo DS™ version is being developed by Vicarious Visions and the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Eurocom. The game has been rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled to release worldwide concurrently with the film.

For more information about the game, visit http://007thevideogame.com/.