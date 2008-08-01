Afrika Renamed Hakuna Matata Outside Of Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We've heard little about Afrika's chances of coming to PlayStation 3s outside of Japan. It's been said that Europe won't be getting it via SCEE. The Asian release of the title will arrive under a different, slightly more puzzling name, according to a product listing dug up by Siliconera. What was once known as Afrika looks like it will be rechristened Hakuna Matata (aka "No Worries") at least in Asia. We're more than a little flabbergasted right now. Perhaps some custom box art is in order, for integrity reasons.

