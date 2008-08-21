Age Of Conan Does Booth Babes Right

Here is an excellent example of the classic booth babe, taken in front of the Eidos Age of Conan exhibit here at GC. Two women, both dressed in outfits that directly mirror outfits worn in the video game they represent. Nothing too racy, nothing unnecessary - they are representing Age of Conan, and just happen to be attractive enough to draw the average eye towards the booth. Personally? I walked past them three times before noticing them, because they are nowhere near as good-looking as my girlfriend, who reads what I write here almost religiously.

Having covered that arse, hit the jump for a closer shot of the ladies of Hyboria.