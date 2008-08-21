The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Age Of Conan Does Booth Babes Right

Here is an excellent example of the classic booth babe, taken in front of the Eidos Age of Conan exhibit here at GC. Two women, both dressed in outfits that directly mirror outfits worn in the video game they represent. Nothing too racy, nothing unnecessary - they are representing Age of Conan, and just happen to be attractive enough to draw the average eye towards the booth. Personally? I walked past them three times before noticing them, because they are nowhere near as good-looking as my girlfriend, who reads what I write here almost religiously.

Having covered that arse, hit the jump for a closer shot of the ladies of Hyboria.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles