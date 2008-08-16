Age Of Conan Invades GC

Don your loincloth, polish your bastard sword, and get ready to invade Germany as Funcom announces their plans for Age of Conan at next week's Games Convention in Leipzig. They'll be showing off new locations, new content, and new features of their massively-multiplayer swords & sorcery title during live stage shows at the convention, with Blue Orb on hand to show players how to work the game with a gamepad and the TripleHead2Go guys granting hands-on time with the game on a three-screen setup. There's also loot to be had in the form of free game trials, limited edition game DVDs, and inflatable swords - because giving out real swords would have been pricey, and things would have gotten ugly rather quickly.

They'll also be showing off features of the DirectX version of the game behind closed doors to members of the press. Hopefully I'll get a chance to slip inside one of the sessions while I'm in Germany next week to see what's what. Hit the jump for full details on Conan's German invasion.

DirectX10 Features in Age of Conan Exclusively Revealed at Games Convention

- New Locations, Content and Features to Be Revealed for Both Press and Consumers at the Show -

- Thousands of Exclusive Give-Aways, Including Free Trial Accounts and Limited Edition Game DVDs -

DURHAM, N.C.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Conan is invading this year's Games Convention in Leipzig, Germany. Funcom and Eidos invite everyone to come join the festivities at his majesty's outpost located at stand B10 in Hall 5. Behind the tall walls of the King's fortress press and gamers alike can play the game, meet and chat with the developers, collect amazing give-aways and observe live stage shows where Funcom will reveal and demonstrate brand new and never-before-seen locations, content and features that will be put into the recently launched massively multiplayer online game 'Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures' in the months ahead.

"We are very pleased with the tremendously successful launch that we had," says Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Funcom, Morten Larssen. "But this is where the real journey starts for 'Age of Conan'. In the months ahead we will be putting a lot of effort into expanding and improving on the game, and we look forward to using the Games Convention to unveil some of the locations, content and features we have in the pipeline."

During the live stage shows Funcom will present new locations, content and features coming to 'Age of Conan'. Blue Orb Inc. will also be present to demonstrate how you can use their software to play 'Age of Conan' with a gamepad, while the guys behind 'TripleHead2Go' have prepared a machine with a three screen setup so that gamers can come and play 'Age of Conan' in all its unprecedented visual glory using cutting-edge technology. Funcom will also be giving away exciting loot such as the legendary inflatable swords and free trial accounts together with limited edition DVDs containing the entire game. This is the first time Funcom hands out free trials and the supply is limited, so we encourage you to make your way to Conan's outpost as soon as possible!

Behind closed doors members of the press will also be treated to a presentation of exclusive DirectX10 features, technology that will add even more power to the spectacular graphics featured in the game. Press interested in attending these presentations should contact Funcom, but please note that seating is very limited at this point.

'Age of Conan' launched in May this year and immediately topped sales charts around the world. It has received more than thirty magazine covers and more than fifteen major awards, including numerous "Best MMO of E3" awards and the "Best Online Game of Show" award at GC 2007. The game has received numerous glowing reviews, including a 9.4 score from US website GameZone. 'Age of Conan' is a key title in Microsoft's Games for Windows line-up, as well as a showcase title for nVidia thanks to its jaw-dropping graphics.

For more information on the game and instructions on how to order your copy today, visit www.ageofconan.com.

Funcom looks forward to seeing everyone at the Games Convention - we will be at stand B10 in Hall 5!