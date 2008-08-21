Aion Booth Babe Feeling Blue

About ten years ago my mother ran a dancing school summer camp with themes based on Disney movies, and each year around Aladdin time I would get the dreaded call..".Michael? We need a genie". I would then be dressed up by my mother and sister, painted blue, and sat down in a room full of little girls who were convinced I was an otherworldly spirit. Perhaps this is why the blue girl in this team of booth babes representing NCSoft's Aion: The Tower of Eternity wouldn't stop looking at me. There's a special sort of bond that forms between people that have been blue in public for entertainment's sake.
That didn't come out right.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink