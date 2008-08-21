The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Aion Booth Babe Feeling Blue

About ten years ago my mother ran a dancing school summer camp with themes based on Disney movies, and each year around Aladdin time I would get the dreaded call..".Michael? We need a genie". I would then be dressed up by my mother and sister, painted blue, and sat down in a room full of little girls who were convinced I was an otherworldly spirit. Perhaps this is why the blue girl in this team of booth babes representing NCSoft's Aion: The Tower of Eternity wouldn't stop looking at me. There's a special sort of bond that forms between people that have been blue in public for entertainment's sake.

That didn't come out right.

