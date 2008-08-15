Akuma Is Here To Whop Your Street Fighter IV Butt

While we've known that the character was on the roster since earlier this year, Capcom has announced that from today Akuma has entered the Street Fighter IV arcade fray. The boss character is limited to popping up in the single player mode apparently when there's a "strong" arcade player. Sounds like he's here to kick arse and take coins.

「豪鬼、現る！」 プロジェクトマネージャー：塩沢夏希 [Capcom Thanks, MarkMan!]