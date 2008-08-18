The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Alan Wake Development Hasn't Gone Smoothly (But Is Still Going!)

Alan Wake! We miss you! You showed your face, got us all excited, then buggered off and haven't been seen for months. That kind of business normally leads to speculation that a game's been canned. Speculation Remedy want to dispel immediately, with a post on the game's official boards saying:

...we're still here and working hard on getting Alan Wake for you to enjoy. Sure, we've been in development for a long time and if everything had gone perfectly smoothly there probably would be a game out for you guys to play already. But designing a completely new game can be hard, and sometimes you need to take a detour to find the best route forward.

We understand. If this post had gone perfectly smoothly I'd be ending this with a quip about prolonged development schedules, instead of just leaving you hanging awkwardly.

A small update [Alan Wake Forums, via Shacknews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles