Alan Wake Development Hasn't Gone Smoothly (But Is Still Going!)

Alan Wake! We miss you! You showed your face, got us all excited, then buggered off and haven't been seen for months. That kind of business normally leads to speculation that a game's been canned. Speculation Remedy want to dispel immediately, with a post on the game's official boards saying:

...we're still here and working hard on getting Alan Wake for you to enjoy. Sure, we've been in development for a long time and if everything had gone perfectly smoothly there probably would be a game out for you guys to play already. But designing a completely new game can be hard, and sometimes you need to take a detour to find the best route forward.

We understand. If this post had gone perfectly smoothly I'd be ending this with a quip about prolonged development schedules, instead of just leaving you hanging awkwardly.

