All Hail the Mighty SPORE Galactic Edition Trailer


To get everyone ready for SPORE, EA has released this Galactic Edition trailer for all of you big spenders out there. The $US 80 edition will include a "Making of" DVD, a National Geographic DVD with the "How To Build A Better Being" segment, a foldout poster, 100 page "Galactic Handbook", and a mini artbook. The game is due to be released September 7th so mark your calenders.

  • Joel Guest

    National Geographic DVD with the "How To Build A Better Being"

    Not included in the Australian edition!!! Yet it still cost me $120.00!!!

