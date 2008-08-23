To get everyone ready for SPORE, EA has released this Galactic Edition trailer for all of you big spenders out there. The $US 80 edition will include a "Making of" DVD, a National Geographic DVD with the "How To Build A Better Being" segment, a foldout poster, 100 page "Galactic Handbook", and a mini artbook. The game is due to be released September 7th so mark your calenders.
All Hail the Mighty SPORE Galactic Edition Trailer
Comments
Not included in the Australian edition!!! Yet it still cost me $120.00!!!