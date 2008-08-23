All Hail the Mighty SPORE Galactic Edition Trailer



To get everyone ready for SPORE, EA has released this Galactic Edition trailer for all of you big spenders out there. The $US 80 edition will include a "Making of" DVD, a National Geographic DVD with the "How To Build A Better Being" segment, a foldout poster, 100 page "Galactic Handbook", and a mini artbook. The game is due to be released September 7th so mark your calenders.