All PS3 Music Peripherals Will Kind Of Work Together

Is there anything more annoying than having to buy all these expensive music games only to find out that some instrument peripherals aren't compatible with the other games? I mean, who has room for two or three drum sets? Well, it looks like we're one step closer to complete harmony on that front as Sony made an announcement on their official blog today stating all instruments for the upcoming PS3 versions of Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero: World Tour, and Rock Revolution will be compatible with each other.

For the most part, this means that the titles with musical peripherals will work with the other's software. A few specific examples include: Guitar Hero: World Tour's guitars and drums will work with Rock Band 2 and Konami's Rock Revolution software. And yes, you guessed it, Rock Band 2's guitar and drum set will work with Guitar Hero: World Tour and with Rock Revolution. Conversely, Rock Revolution's drum set will work with both Guitar Hero: World Tour and Rock Band 2. In addition, Guitar Hero: World Tour and Rock Band 2 will both support the SingStar microphones.

Did you get all that?

Obviously some games have certain features that can't be used with other controllers, but Sony also stated they are working on compatibility between the Guitar Hero and Rock Band games currently on the market.

PS3 Music Peripheral Compatibility Update