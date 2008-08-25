AMD Works With EA, SEGA and NHN Games For Hot DirectX 10.1 Action

Computer processing solutions company Advanced Micro Devices is working with three leading developer to bring AMD graphics and DirectX 10.1 support to their titles: Electronic Arts Phenomic Studio and its upcoming real-time online fantasy RTS Battleforge, SEGA and its real-time futuristic military strategy title Stormrise, and NHN Games and its 3D RPG Cloud 9. Says Microsoft Games for Windows Global Director Kevin Unangst:

We welcome AMD's broad support for DirectX 10.1 compliant hardware and we're pleased to see our newest technology brought to market so soon. One of the great advantages of PC gaming is the rapid pace at which the experiences evolve and improve.

AMD Works with Leading Developers to Drive High Performance DirectX® 10.1 Gaming

Elite Developers Including Electronic Arts and SEGA® to Introduce DirectX 10.1 Titles with Improved Features and Better Overall Game Experience Available Only on ATI Radeon™ HD Products

"With Battleforge, EA is pushing the boundaries of the real-time strategy genre introducing social and community technologies to deliver a whole new online experience. It only makes sense that we leverage the latest technology such as DirectX 10.1 supported by the new ATI Radeon HD 4800 series of graphics cards from AMD to deliver an amazing experience for gamers," said Dirk Ringe, vice president, EA Phenomic. "We're working hard to deliver a new fantasy RTS experience never seen before. Using DirectX 10.1 and AMD's graphics technology will enable Battleforge to look its absolute best."

"SEGA welcomes the chance to deliver one of next year's most technologically advanced titles, Stormrise. AMD's enthusiastic commitment to new standards such as DirectX 10.1 in the ATI Radeon HD 4800 series is helping us develop a game which looks better and runs faster than was possible on previous platforms," said Chris Southall, CTO Europe, SEGA. "SEGA is delighted to team up with AMD on one of our forthcoming games. AMD's firm commitment to cutting-edge technology makes them a natural partner for us on Stormrise."

ATI Radeon HD 3000 series graphics products and ATI Radeon HD 4800 series graphics products are widely available now at leading e-tailers, retailers and system integrators worldwide.

To showcase the difference that DirectX 10.1 technology makes, AMD recently unveiled a real-time 3D demo called "Ping Pong" to illustrate some of the new graphical techniques made possible by the new features DirectX 10.1 and supported by both the ATI Radeon HD 3000 series and ATI Radeon HD 4000 series of graphics processors. The interactive demo shows off advanced lighting techniques only possible through DirectX 10.1. For more information and to view the demo, please visit: http://ati.amd.com/developer/demos/rhd3000.html.

