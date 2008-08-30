America, You Get Chrono Trigger DS Before Japan

As you know, America Chrono Trigger DS is getting on November 25. Japan is not. Japan is getting the game on November 27th! But, those who pre-order the game in Japan will get two-track theme music sound track dubbed "CHRONO TRIGGER ORCHESTRA EXTRA SOUNDTRACKS". The CD was supervised by Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda. Hey, not bad, not bad at all.
DS版『クロノ・トリガー』が2008年11月27日に発売決定！ 予約特典も公開 [Famitsu]
