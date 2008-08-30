The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

America, You Get Chrono Trigger DS Before Japan

As you know, America Chrono Trigger DS is getting on November 25. Japan is not. Japan is getting the game on November 27th! But, those who pre-order the game in Japan will get two-track theme music sound track dubbed "CHRONO TRIGGER ORCHESTRA EXTRA SOUNDTRACKS". The CD was supervised by Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda. Hey, not bad, not bad at all.

DS版『クロノ・トリガー』が2008年11月27日に発売決定！ 予約特典も公開 [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles