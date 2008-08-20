Ammon Jerro & Baldur: Separated At Birth?

NWN 2's Ammon is on the left, while Too Human's Baldur is on the right. Do they look alike? Yes, but not crazily so (for one, Ammon has facial hair). I just hope bald guys with glowing face tattoos do not become standard elements in role-playing games to come. If they do, well, the trend was spotted here.

Not that I'm concerned - I usually play as female characters. I'm not weird, honest, I just think they look better.