Ammon Jerro & Baldur: Separated At Birth?

ammon_too.jpgNWN 2's Ammon is on the left, while Too Human's Baldur is on the right. Do they look alike? Yes, but not crazily so (for one, Ammon has facial hair). I just hope bald guys with glowing face tattoos do not become standard elements in role-playing games to come. If they do, well, the trend was spotted here.

Not that I'm concerned - I usually play as female characters. I'm not weird, honest, I just think they look better.

