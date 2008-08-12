And Japan's Favourite Video Game Characters Are...?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Thrilling non-scientific poll time! Online research site Oricon polled 1000 men and women about their favourite video game character. The results?

10. Squall Final Fantasy VIII
10. Yuna Final Fantasy X
10. Professor Layton Professor Layton series
8. Toad Mario Kart
8. Doraemon Doraemon series
7. Chocobo Final Fantasy series

Huh. I'd think of Doraemon as being more an anime character than a video game character, but whatever. There are Doraemon video games. (Trains, too, it seems.) Hit the jump for the rest!

4. Slime Dragon Quest series
4. Solid Snake MGS series
4. Pikachu Pokémon
3. Yoshi Mario series
2. Cloud Final Fantasy VII
1. Mario Mario series

The top three breakdown for men and women is rather interesting. For men, it was 1). Mario 2). Cloud and 3). Solid Snake. For women, it was 1). Mario, 2). Yoshi and 3). Cloud. Everyone loves Mario and Cloud!

