And The G-Phoria Winners Are...

Weren't those G-Phoria awards exciting last night? I was on the edge of my seat the entire time! Okay, I was at Walmart buying cat litter, but I did brush precariously close to some seats in the office furniture section. So what did I miss? Nintendo getting shut out of every award except best racing game for Mario Kart Wii for one...an award it really didn't deserve. Rock Band and Grand Theft Auto IV each came away with three awards, with Metal Gear Solid 4 and Call of Duty 4 taking home two each. For those keeping track, that's seven awards to games that were number four in their respective series. It was a year of damn fine sequels, wasn't it? Turok walked away with the coveted Uwe Boll Film Award, which seems far more fitting than Skate winning Best Sports Game.
Keep in mind that these awards are all voted on by viewers, so the Game of the Year Award winner should be a pretty good indicator of the sort of audience G4 has left after they hacked away most of the good bits. And the winner is...Halo 3. Really. Hit the jump for the full awards listing.
G4 ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF FAN-VOTED "G-PHORIA 2008" AWARDS
"Halo 3" Voted Game of the Year
"GTA IV" and "Rock Band" Score Three Awards Each
LOS ANGELES, August 7, 2008 - The winners of the "G-Phoria 2008" awards were revealed TONIGHT during a special one-hour "X-Play" broadcast on G4. The biggest winner of the night was "Halo 3," taking the highly coveted Game of the Year award. Other big winners were "Grand Theft Auto IV" and "Rock Band" tying with three awards each, along with "Metal Gear Solid 4" and "Call of Duty 4," each receiving two awards. Set during the summer when gamers can find respite from the heat and take advantage of time off to engage in their passion, "G-Phoria 2008" honors games that were released in the 12 months between July 31, 2007 and July 31, 2008. "X-Play" hosts Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb presented this year's installment of the annual videogame awards show that included more than 90 nominees in 18 categories.
The "G-Phoria 2008" winners include:
Game of the Year
Halo 3
Favorite System
Xbox 360
Best Graphics
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Best New Character
Niko Bellic - Grand Theft Auto IV
Best Party Game
Rock Band
Best Strategy Game
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
Best Sports Game
skate.
Best Action Game
Grand Theft Auto IV
Best Shooter
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Best Racing Game
Mario Kart Wii
Best Role-Playing Game
Mass Effect
Most Original
Portal
Best Online Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Best Downloadable Content
Rock Band
Best Handheld Game
God of War: Chains of Olympus
Best Voice Acting
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Best Soundtrack
Rock Band
Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie
Turok
Longest Lasting Game presented by Stride
Grand Theft Auto IV
"We'd like to thank our dedicated fans for their votes and unwavering support of our games. We'd also like to congratulate the other nominees in this category; their existence improves the gaming landscape," said Brian Jarrard, Director of PR and Community, Bungie, developer of Halo 3.
Following the awards presentation, Morgan Webb explained what she thinks made Halo 3 such a runaway hit with "G-Phoria" game-playing voters.
"The record-breaking sales we saw with 'Halo 3' at the game's launch and the continued success on Xbox Live are testament to how many people really love this game, as reinforced by the fans' votes for Game of the Year."
"G-Phoria" is the only videogame award show that hands control to the gamers, giving fans an opportunity to select their favourites in categories ranging from Best Party Game to Best New Character. By logging interactive votes, "G-Phoria" lets viewers honour those special games that offer spectacular game playing experiences. Winners in each "G-Phoria 2008" category were determined through votes submitted online at G4tv.com and via text message. Games had to be released between July 31, 2007 and July 31, 2008.
"Given that this was the most incredible year for games in memory I have to commend our fans for making some tough decisions but well deserved spreading of the love to all the great developers out there," said Adam Sessler, Host and Managing Editor, "X-Play."
"X-Play" is the most-watched videogame series on television, offering smart, funny and brutally honest reviews of the hottest videogames on the market. More information on "X-Play" and the "G-Phoria 2008" awards presentation is available at http://www.g4tv.com/xplay . Visitors can learn more about the most-watched videogame show on television, find reviews of the latest games, participate in the show's online forums and become a part of the show via unique interactive features.
I hated how No more heroes was overlooked again and again. I think that at least they got it right with portal. It hadn't been done before.
Unlike Halo 3.