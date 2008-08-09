And The G-Phoria Winners Are...

Weren't those G-Phoria awards exciting last night? I was on the edge of my seat the entire time! Okay, I was at Walmart buying cat litter, but I did brush precariously close to some seats in the office furniture section. So what did I miss? Nintendo getting shut out of every award except best racing game for Mario Kart Wii for one...an award it really didn't deserve. Rock Band and Grand Theft Auto IV each came away with three awards, with Metal Gear Solid 4 and Call of Duty 4 taking home two each. For those keeping track, that's seven awards to games that were number four in their respective series. It was a year of damn fine sequels, wasn't it? Turok walked away with the coveted Uwe Boll Film Award, which seems far more fitting than Skate winning Best Sports Game.

Keep in mind that these awards are all voted on by viewers, so the Game of the Year Award winner should be a pretty good indicator of the sort of audience G4 has left after they hacked away most of the good bits. And the winner is...Halo 3. Really. Hit the jump for the full awards listing.