You pop in your Halo 3 disc, you fire up Xbox Live, and you won't have any trouble finding somebody to play against. Same goes for Call of Duty 4. And Grand Theft Auto IV. But what about the other end of the multiplayer spectrum? What games are you least likely to find somebody still playing in August 2008? OXM ran a little test, and while it's far from scientific, it's certainly indicative. They played a range of games for around half an hour - Brian Lara Cricket, World Championship Poker, SmackDown v Raw amongst them - and catalogued how many other players they ran into. The results are entertaining, if hardly surprising, though I'd have loved to see them try Chromehounds.
And The Worst Games To Play On Xbox Live Are...
