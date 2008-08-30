Another Look Behind the Scenes in Legendary

In this behind the scenes look at Spark Unlimited's Legendary we get to see some of the environments that will be featured in the game. Expect it to hit stores for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 September 30th and PC November 4th.
