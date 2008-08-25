Are Home And LittleBigPlanet Going To Work Together?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It seems like we've been talking about LittleBigPlanet for ages now. Same seems true for Home. Both look like they're going to really push the PSN and show exactly what the network is capable of. But here's the million dollar question: Are they somehow connected? Like, do they work together? Like Alex Evans from LBP developer Media Molecule tells game site Eurogamer:

I know that team really well — actually, it was interesting, there was a presentation done within Home, back at GDC I think, and they built a LittleBigPlanet space. Sony built that for us. It was fantastic, the collaboration worked really well. We went back and forth with them, sent them some assets — and they produced this room which was incredible.

The thing about Home is, they're a team that's just down the road from us. There is loads of scope for us to work with them, and I'm looking forward to getting the LittleBigPlanet space in there, working on it and making it cool.

The short answer, though, is that I can't announce anything right now — but I've already seen great LittleBigPlanet content in Home, which was at that conference and which was public, and I think it's a great sign that that was possible with a very small amount of time and a small amount of effort. I think we could do something really cool with it, but at this stage, I can't say what the plan is.

LittleBigPlanet doing stuff with Home? Big stuff? Makes sense. Sure, why not.

Media Molecule's Alex Evans [Eurogamer]

