Are You A Flash Game Developer? You Can Win Monies!

Calling all flash game devs! E4.com is sponsoring the Golden Joysticks web games thingy and is looking for flash game entries from around the globe. Maybe your entry. Who knows? The game doesn't have to be developed specifically for the competition, but it has to be developed by you. Yes, you. The winner gets £5,000 and the first Flash Game Developer Golden Joystick. We're pretty sure that the Golden Joystick isn't real gold, but we haven't bitten it so we don't know. Though, £5,000? That's pretty good — especially with the crummy US exchange rate. Full details in the link below. Click on it.

Grand Master Flash Competition [E4.com]