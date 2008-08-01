Armored Core: For Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's the official debut trailer for Armored Core: For Answer, the next installment of the Armored Core franchise, rescued from near-death due to the the abysmal Armored Core 4 by Ubisoft. It certainly looks exciting, but then so did the last one. Ubisoft seems to have faith at least, especially judging by the Smuckeriffic name. With a name like For Answer, it has to be good!

  • Wombat Guest

    Armored Core: For Itchy tasty

  • Electric Spleen Guest

    Ya know, it's supposed to be a play on words. Armored Core: 4 Answer. Why doesn't anyone get all up in Valve's grill about their dumb game name, eh?

