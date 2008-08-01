Here's the official debut trailer for Armored Core: For Answer, the next installment of the Armored Core franchise, rescued from near-death due to the the abysmal Armored Core 4 by Ubisoft. It certainly looks exciting, but then so did the last one. Ubisoft seems to have faith at least, especially judging by the Smuckeriffic name. With a name like For Answer, it has to be good!
Armored Core: For Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Armored Core: For Itchy tasty