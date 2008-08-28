Asheron's Call - 100 Updates And Growing

Before I started my four-year run with the original Everquest, I spent a couple months in the world of Dereth in Asheron's Call. That was nine years and one failed sequel ago, and I was almost certain the game had long since faded away into nothingness. Apparently I was wrong, as the title is now celebrating its 100th update since release. Originally published my Microsoft, that company dropped the torch and Turbine picked it up and ran a very, very long way with it.

The latest update introduces a new faction system, two new PVP controlled towns, new areas, and level 8 spells. It's a mighty hefty amount of content for a game I was almost positive didn't exist anymore.

