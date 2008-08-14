Asian MMO Players Love To Smoke And Grind

As a connoisseur of the MMO genre, I've often noticed that your average Chinese and Korean massively multiplayer online games tend to rely heavily on the mouse, often foregoing keyboard movement altogether in favour of the dreaded click-to-move system that I completely despise. So why do Asian MMO games lean so hard on the mouse? Perfect World product manager Jon Belliss believes he's discovered the answer - smoking.

He explains that a large portion of the Asian MMO-playing public spend their days in crowded internet cafes, cigarette in one hand, mouse in the other, chain-smoking while they are chain-killing mobs...and I suppose technically their fellow patrons as well. And here I was, trying to use gaming as a reason not to smoke.



