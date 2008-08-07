ASUS 'Eee Stick' Like Nothing Wii've Ever Seen Before

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The engineers at ASUS have done it again, unveiling "another world's first" with the Eee Stick, a new controller that "translates users' physical hand motions into corresponding movements onscreen." It's so fresh, so revolutionary, so ahead of its time, that we can't even begin to wrap our heads around it.

According to the press release, it comes in three parts, an Activation stick, a Navigation stick and a 2.4GHz RF dongle. We love anything with dongles. It also has three operation modes, perfect for sports, action, racing, flight and beat 'em ups, as well as first person shooters and light gun games. That's pretty much everything!

Well done, ASUS. Well done.

ASUS Puts New Twist on PC Gaming with First-of-its-kind Wireless Controller [Asus via NeoGAF]

