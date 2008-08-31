At Last — a 4-foot SNES Controller that Works!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You know, how many times have you been sitting there, thinking to yourself, "Self, not only do I wish I had a working SNES controller, but I wish it was four feet wide so that I had to hug it like a six-year-old on a swimming pool raft." Well, Gizmodo found this yesterday, an outfit called SCAD Inc., which has heard your cries and responded. Perhaps inspired by the coffee-table NES controller these guys have spent the past two months building a super-size Super Nintendo controller, with a comprehensive photographic record of their progress. As of last update, the project was in its final QA stages — detail painting, wiring, etc. Now I want to see a chaise longue made out of an Intellivision controller.

Wicked Sweet Projects by SCAD Inc [SCAD, via Gizmodo]

